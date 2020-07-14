10 Years Ago
July 16, 2010
Phase one of a proposed building project was approved by the Glendale School Board at a special meeting last night. The board approved the following: replacing the elementary roof, estimated cost $477,000; replacing the cooling tower and all associated parts, estimated cost $500,000; replacing the low fixtures and valves and replacing the water heater, estimated cost $407,000; and upgrading electrical for the cooling tower and associated connections, estimated cost $26,000. The grand total is about $1,410,000.
20 Years Ago
July 16, 2000
For a while Saturday afternoon, it looked like the rain would hold off, but many parade goers were prepared during the Heritage Days Grand Parade, and umbrellas bloomed like so many mushrooms along the route as the skies opened in what turned out to be a deluge. The parade was a highlight in the week-long Heritage Days celebration and part of the closing weekend festivities. Events also included Civil War re-enactment activities as participants from all over the eastern United States took part in mock events Saturday and yesterday, including two battles at the soccer fields at the Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School.
50 Years Ago
July 16, 1970
Next to Christmas and Easter, nothing in the Frenchville community of French settlers generates as much excitement as the annual picnic. The Frenchville picnic marks its 100th year this Sunday. Many of the older folks in the community haven’t missed a picnic for at least half of that time. One of the men who can remember the Frenchviile picnic in the “good old days” is Ambrose Rougeux, a spry 72-year-old who is the custodian of the church and its grounds. Mr. Rougeux says he started coming to the picnic as a child with his parents. There weren’t many cars back then, he said, so the lucky fellow with a “set of wheels” got the job of hauling families back and forth to the picnic. All this was done for the small fee of one quarter, and there was always a long waiting line, he said.
75 Years Ago
July 16, 1945
A nationwide drive to recruit at least 15,000 skilled civilian workers for urgent ship repair work at Pearl Harbor and four West Coast shipyards will be brought to Clearfield on Wednesday, July 18, 1945, when representatives of Civil Service and Navy Department arrive to interview interested civilians. Under the program, designed to speed repair of many ships damaged by the Japanese in recent months, civilian workers will be provided with free transportation to the coast and will be assured ample housing upon arrival.