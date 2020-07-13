10 Years Ago
July 15, 2010
Mahaffey Family Camp Meeting and Bible Conference will begin tomorrow with the opening service at 7 p.m. in the main tabernacle at the campgrounds. It is situated on U.S. Route 219 beside the banks of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Mahaffey. The 10 days of services and activities conclude July 25. The camp is a ministry of the Western Pennsylvania District of the Christian and Missionary Alliance. Edward L. Depp is the director/developer and Nancy L. Depp is the program coordinator. They both stressed the public is welcome and urged to attend all events.
20 Years Ago
July 15, 2000
Finally out of the water business, Clearfield County Municipal Services and Recreation Authority members are turning their attention to the ambitious, long-term project of turning the former Camp Wopsononock into a premier natural area. CCMSRA turned its southern Clearfield County water system, in operation since 1987, over to Beccaria-Coalport-Irvona Municipal Authority last month, allowing BCIMA to consolidate municipal services in that area. BCIMA received about 11 acres of ground at Wopsononock, a former Boy Scout camp in Gulich Township.
50 Years Ago
July 15, 1970
Curwensville Area Jaycees are readying Irvin Park for the second annual Curwensville Day Community Fair, a two-day event which will open Friday evening. Mayor Joseph A. Miele, meanwhile, has proclaimed Friday and Saturday as Curwensville Days and urged citizens to participate in the old-fashioned type community get-together. Festivities will be kicked off with a parade Friday at 7 p.m. through the downtown sections and to the park, which will be the hub of activity during the celebration.
75 Years Ago
July 15, 1945
The overall total sales of War Bonds during the Seventh War Loan was $1,000,000 higher than the overall sale in the Sixth War Loan and reached a figure of $3,833,600, according to a report received by Roy I. Fulton, county chairman and released for publication today.