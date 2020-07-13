10 Years Ago
July 14, 2010
The Clearfield County Commissioners officially put the Multi-Service Center up for sale with an asking price of at least $750,000. The commissioners voted to advertise for the sale of the 115- year-old building and placed a minimum price of $750,000 for all proposals. The commissioners are required by law to sell the property by no lower than its market price, but there are conflicting estimates on what that market price is.
20 Years Ago
July 14, 2000
After more than two years and a lawsuit, the wheels may have been set in motion for a sewage system last night when Girard Township Supervisors signed a Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority loan guarantee for $492,440. By signing the guarantee, the supervisors accept the responsibility of paying the loan back at 1 percent interest if the Girard Township Municipal Authority cannot accept the payments. The sewage system will provide service to 84 homes in parts of Bald Hill and Lecontes Mills through a biowheel oxidation system. The $1.5 million price tag will be picked up through PENNVEST grant funding in addition to the guaranteed loan, leaving customers with an estimated monthly cost of $35.
50 Years Ago
July 14, 1970
Plans for the Keystone Shortway celebration banquet were announced at the meeting last night of the Board of Directors of the Clearfieid Chamber of Commerce. W.K. Ulerich, vice president of the Keystone Shortway Association, reported that the banquet would be held at State College Thursday, Sept. 17, following a ribbon cutting ceremony at Milesburg. This celebration will mark the end of many years of constant effort in making the Keystone Shortway a reality, he said. The Clearfield area will be represented at a banquet by some 25 persons.
75 Years Ago
July 14, 1945
An important progressive step has been taken by the Lawrence Township School Board with the appointment of a supervising principal to coordinate the activities of the township’s six schools. The new principal, who assumed his duties on July 3, is Prof. Fred E. Sweeley, for the past 16 years as a member of the Clearfield Borough High School faculty. Six schools with 1,100 pupils and approximately 30 teachers will be affected by the new setup. The schools include Plymptonville, Hillsdale, Paradise, Glen Richey, Mt. Joy and Hyde.