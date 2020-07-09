10 Years Ago
July 13, 2010
Lois Richards is the latest member of an elite group recognized for their support to the Curwensville community. Richards, the 35th recipient of the Service Above Self award presented by the Curwensville Rotary Club, was honored last night following the vespers service that opened the 41st annual Curwensville Days. Bill Williams, a member of the CRC, made the announcement. He said since 1971, with only a few years’ hiatus, an individual, organization or business has been recognized for working tirelessly with the goal of assisting Curwensville in becoming a greater community.
20 Years Ago
July 13, 2000
Clearfield County residents, it’s not too late to think about entering Progressland’s biggest talent showcase, exhibits at the Clearfield County Fair. According to Fair Manager Wade Cowder, entries have declined over the past few years in nearly all categories, including livestock. In 1998, 7,500 entries were made by 1,280 exhibitors while, last year, the numbers fell to 7,389 entries from 1,236 exhibitors. The fair awards ribbons and cash prizes in 30 departments, including horses, cows and other animals, needlecraft, photography, baked goods, vegetables and flowers and plants. Prizes are also awarded for group exhibits, a safe tractor driving contest and a livestock judging competition.
50 Years Ago
July 13, 1970
Water quality in the Curwensviile Dam is still not good but it is showing signs of improvement in the wake of mine acid pollution from upstream sources, according to the state Health Department. Theodore Clista, assistant director of the department’s water quality division, said field tests run over the weekend showed a pH of 4.1 in the tailwaters of the dam and at Bower, Cherry Tree and Burnside.
75 Years Ago
July 13, 1945
No, it wasn’t imagination or nerves that made your teeth chatter this morning — it was really cold. In fact, it was the coldest day of the summer. At the Pennsylvania Electric Company, official thermometers registered a 44 degrees above zero this morning at 6 o’clock, while several local residents claimed was no higher than a 43 degrees. The only fact undisputed was that it was plenty cool and a little bit too much relief from the recent heat wave.