10 Years Ago
July 11, 2010
Another year drew to a close for Philipsburg’s Heritage Days, and Chairman Jim Pollock said this was one of, if not the most successful Heritage Days to date. He was pleased with the number of people in attendance, the events, vendors, parade, etc. The parade itself lasted over two hours and had 13 bands and approximately 160 units take part.
20 Years Ago
July 11, 2000
Progressland blood donors responded in force to critical appeals at yesterday’s American Red Cross bloodmobile at Clearfield’s St. John Lutheran Church, which also welcomed a new coordinator for area visits. The bloodmobile netted 182 pints, two over its goal, from 200 potential donors. Six donated for the first time. The church’s new pastor, the Rev. Thomas Darr, and his wife, Elizabeth, were among the donors.
50 Years Ago
July 11, 1970
Mrs. Ira Duvall was elected to her tenth term as president of the Osceola Mills WCTU at its June meeting in the United Methodist Church here. Serving with her will be Mrs. Marjorie Williams of Ramey as vice president, Mrs. Vanetta Kennedy, Osceola Mills, secretary, and Mrs. Paul Mattern, Osceola Mills, treasurer. Department directors will be: Christian outreach, Mrs. Donald Bailor of Ramey; social service, Miss Pearl Reed of Ramey.
75 Years Ago
July 11, 1945
Members of the Clearfield Kiwanis Club were given an inside picture of the liberation of the Santo Tomas University internment camp in Manila by American forces last February, at the regular meeting of that organization Tuesday evening when Ralph I. Gilliland appeared before the group.