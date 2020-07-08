10 Years Ago
July 10, 2010
A group of leaders from Clearfield Hospital and DuBois Regional Medical center are working toward the creation of a linked organization, according to a press release issued yesterday by the hospitals. The hospitals announced that both individual boards of directors ratified a letter of intent that will allow the linkage group to move forward and seek legal and regulatory approval to the formal linkage between the two hospitals.
20 Years Ago
July 10, 2000
The Osceola Mills Firemen’s Carnival ended at midnight Saturday with the annual car raffle. Ed Mostyn of Hawk Run won the grand prize, a 2000 Ford Focus. Katie Best of Vandergrift won the second prize, a four-light bow window. Two prizes of $200 each were awarded to Angela Morray of Kane and Terry Carter of North Carolina.
50 Years Ago
July 10, 1970
The Woman’s Society of the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church will hold its July 14 meeting outdoors at the home of the president, Miss Vanetta Kennedy at Frenchtown. It will be a 6 p. m. dinner meeting and all women are asked to bring their favorite salad and table service. In the event of rain, the meeting will be held in the church.
75 Years Ago
July 10, 1945
Mary Jane Taylor of Clearfield spent two weeks in June at the Ithaca College Camp, Ithaca, N. Y., where she took instruction in handicraft, woodcraft, swimming, and canoeing in connection with her studies in the school of health and physical education.