10 Years Ago
July 1, 2010
Clearfield Borough has begun installing the new playground equipment at Upper Witmer Park and it should be completed in about two or three weeks, according to Steve Biancuzzo, street foreman of Clearfield Borough. The street department is installing the equipment and was delayed a week or so to allow it to assist contractors with the street paving project in West Side.
20 Years Ago
July 1, 2000
Camp Shawnee will return this summer and is set to run in July. The day camp was not held for the past couple of years, but Erin Donahue has been hired to bring it back to the YMCA. Registration deadline is Thursday.
50 Years Ago
July 1, 1970
The public is invited to Houtzdale during the week of July 19 to 25 as the community celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding as a borough. Residents are writing to friends and relatives asking them to revisit their hometown during the celebration. A centennial meeting was held Monday evening in the fire hall and was attended by a large group of area residents. Others desiring to help with the celebration are asked to phone Mrs. Mildred Kosbick. All interested area residents area urged to attend the next centennial meeting to be held Monday at 8 p.m. in the fire hall. Entertainment and amusements are being planned for the week-long celebration that will open Sunday, July 19 with a combined faiths open-air worship service in Hilltop Stadium. Two parades have been scheduled for the week — a centennial parade on Wednesday and a firemen’s parade on Saturday.
75 Years Ago
July 1, 1945
The Misses Anna and Sadie Rougeux, Mrs. Ed Reilly, and Miss John Barron, all of Niagara Falls, N.Y., spent a short time with their sister, Mrs. Charles Fontenoy of West Fifth Avenue while attending the funeral of their brother, Felix Rougeux, of Karthaus.