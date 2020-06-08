10 Years Ago
June 9, 2010
Clearfield will mark the beginning of summer with the annual Clearfield Riverfront Festival this weekend. The 20th anniversary of the festival opens at 11 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Festival-goers will find plenty of food concessions and craft stands as well as other booths. Vendors will remain open in Clearfield Borough’s Lower Witmer Park throughout each day and evening. The park will close at approximately 11 p.m. each night. Admission to the family-friendly festival is free. Events this year include plenty of free, live entertainment, which has become a staple of the Clearfield Riverfront Festival.
20 Years Ago
June 9, 2000
Plans for placing and planting the 12 new flower planters in the town were finalized by the Curwensville Merchants’ Association members at their meeting last night. Ron Reiter, new president, asked anyone interested in helping to meet at Gates Hardware on Monday at 1 p.m. The new planters and two benches, made by the carpentry students at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, will be placed at varying locations in town. The students made over 20 planters last year, which are still in place
50 Years Ago
June 9, 1970
The Clearfield County Library Board last night welcomed Miss Shirley Bartek of Ramey as a new member. She will fill the unexpired term of Mrs. Iva Frantz of Luthersburg. In other business, the board authorized the hiring of summer personnel to help with the county division, mainly the evaluation of the bookmobile program, and approved bills in the amount of $327.
75 Years Ago
June 9, 1945
A special invitation to join their civilian friends in attending the combined I Am an American Day and Flag Day services in the Lyric Theatre tomorrow at 2 p.m. was issued this morning to all overseas veterans, particularly those who have been prisoners of war. A spokesman for the committee representing the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Elks organizations, sponsors of the joint observance of the two days, said that veterans of all wars would be cordially welcomed.