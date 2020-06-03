10 Years Ago
June 6, 2010
This weekend’s American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County was an extravaganza for more reasons than one. Before the event, that used a theme of carnival/circus, officially opened at noon Saturday it had met its goal of $85,000 and ended up exceeding it by nearly $40,000. “I am just overwhelmed by the way the community came together with us. I am still pinching myself,” Steve Livergood, Relay chairman, said. He said it was awe-inspiring to watch the volunteers walking the track around the perimeter of the Driving Park grove as the financial numbers climbed for cancer research, education and treatment. The total amount raised at the close of Relay was $123,000.
20 Years Ago
June 6, 2000
The ingenuity of two Curwensville Elementary School students earned them a passel of prizes, including $150, from the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority’s Earth Day recycling contest. Ashley Kline, grade three, and fifth grader Tyler Luzier won the grand prizes for their inventions, coin banks, made from recycled materials. Ashley is the daughter of Robert Kline; Tyler’s parents are Kevin and Bonnie Luzier. All are Curwensville residents.
50 Years Ago
June 6, 1970
Nearby Black Moshannon State Park is among six state parks whose lakes will be treated under the 1970 aquatic weed control program. The Centre County lake will be treated next Tuesday to provide a degree of aquatic vegetation control commensurate with the recreational and aesthetic uses of the lake, according to the state Department of Forests and Waters. Immediately following the treatment program no swimming or boating will be allowed for 24 hours and fishing will be prohibited for three days.
75 Years Ago
June 6, 1945
Officials of the Mid-State Theatres, Inc., this morning reported the complete success of the Bond Premiere, “Without Love,” held in the Ritz Theatre last night and attended by 623 persons. According to an estimate made by the theatre company approximately $35,825 worth of Bonds were purchased in order for their holders to receive admittance to the premiere.