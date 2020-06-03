10 Years Ago
June 5, 2010
On Sunday, the Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society will be having a walking tour of downtown Curwensville. The tour, led by Hildred Rowles, will highlight the history of sites in the borough. It will begin at 1 p.m. at the Curwensville Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert Ferguson Post No. 842, located at the intersection of River and Meadow streets.
20 Years Ago
June 5, 2000
The big winners at the 19th Annual Antique and Classic Auto Show held in Irvona yesterday were Wanda Fulton of DuBois, owners’ choice; Steve Newingham of Huntingdon, people’s choice; Bud Garvey, Fairhope, distance traveled. A total of 115 participated in the event.
50 Years Ago
June 5, 1970
Ground will be broken this month for a new home for Clearfield Masonry, a spokesman for Clearfield Lodge No. 314, F. & A. M. announced today. The new temple will occupy a two-acre plot of ground next to the Pfc. Melvin L. Brown U.S. Army Reserve Center at Golden Rod Farms. It will contain a spacious lodge room and a social room large enough to accommodate up to 200 persons. An auxiliary lounge for officers’ meetings, conferences, TV viewing and relation also is planned along with men’s and women’s restrooms.
75 Years Ago
June 5, 1945
Area flood control will be the subject of discussion at a meeting of Clearfield County, borough and township officials at the Court House June 11 at 8 p.m. it was announced today. The public is invited to attend the meeting, along with county officials, members of borough councils and boards of supervisors. The meeting will be a followup to one held at Lock Haven on May 23, when the Susquehanna River System Flood Control Association was organized.