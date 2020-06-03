10 Years Ago
June 4, 2010
Irvona Borough Council voted unanimously last night to move forward with purchasing three condemned properties in order to have them torn down. Mayor John Patterson previously had the buildings condemned, but the owners haven’t done the proper thing and had them torn down, and they have been left to deteriorate and become eyesores in the town. Council said people are interested in purchasing the properties and rebuilding on them.
20 Years Ago
June 4, 2000
Mosquito Creek Sportsmen Association President Ray Savel accepted a grant check in the amount of $323,500 to restore water quality in the Mosquito Creek Watershed. State Department of Environmental Protection Watershed Coordinator Gary Byron presented Mr. Savel with the check. Two innovative treatment systems will be placed within the watershed in anticipation of remediating the damage caused by acid precipitation in more than 20 miles of streams.
50 Years Ago
June 4, 1970
Recreation — including fish stocking of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River — claimed the attention of the Clearfield Borough — Lawrence Township Joint Planning Commission at its monthly luncheon meeting yesterday. The planners unanimously approved a motion that it be recommended to the borough and township governing bodies that they ask the Pennsylvania Fish Commission to retest the river with the intention of stocking it between Clearfield and Curwensville.
75 Years Ago
June 4, 1945
The State Highway Department will begin early Tuesday morning the oiling of that part of Second Street in Clearfield between the Legion Home and Locust Street. Vehicular traffic will avoid insofar as it is possible, using this street on that day. It is especially requested that there be no parking on either side of the three city blocks after midnight tonight when crews will begin cleaning the street surface in preparation for the oiling early Tuesday.