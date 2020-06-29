10 Years Ago
June 30, 2010
The renovation work on Clearfield County’s new office building on East Locust Street is progressing well and is on schedule for completion on Sept. 7, according to commissioners John Sobel and Mark McCracken. Outside, the contractors are currently working on the extension of front facade as well as the side windows of the building. The county commissioners are renovating the former Gray Building at a cost of $1.76 million and are planning to move several county offices into the building including the commissioners’ offices, the chief clerk’s office, the controller’s office, Veterans Affairs, Children, Youth and Family Services and the Planning Department.
20 Years Ago
June 30, 2000
The West Branch High School Marching Band will be leaving this weekend for a magical trip south. The band will be marching down Main Street in the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World about 15 minutes before one of the biggest Independence Day festivities in the country, the Millennium Fourth of July Main Street Electrical Parade. While this is not the first time the band has performed at Disney, being selected to precede this particular parade on this day is “quite an honor,” according to a Walt Disney World spokesperson. The Fourth of July is Disney’s biggest attendance day of the year. The park is expected to reach capacity before 10 a.m.
50 Years Ago
June 30, 1970
The Clearfield County Development Council is taking steps to promote Bilger’s Rocks as a major tourist attraction. At a meeting at Clearfieid last night, the council decided to ask the J.H. France Co., which owns the site, if it will lease or sell the land. The council said that if such a transaction can be worked out, it would then clean up the site, place directional signs and set up picnic facilities.
75 Years Ago
June 30, 1945
The ordinance research laboratory, which will be established at Penn State this fall, also will operate a calibration station at Black Moshannon Lake near Philipsburg, and a test session in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Both units will be affiliated with the permanent research laboratory which the United States Navy has awarded to Penn State under a Bureau of Ordinance contract. The laboratory, which will concern itself with under water ordinance, will be housed in the new building now under construction on the Penn State campus.