10 Years Ago
June 30, 2011
“Morning Light” by Joanne M. Lewis is one of the artworks on display in the first-floor corridor of Clearfield Hospital. The Susquehanna River Arts Center Club is presenting its latest show at the hospital through July 15.
20 Years Ago
June 30, 2001
West Branch students are tracing the trials of history by developing a web site that will share information on Pennsylvania’s historical markers. The project was funded through a $20,000 Pennsylvania Digital Grassroots grant and created by social studies teacher Stu Tripler. Two classes of eighth-grade civics students worked on the collaboration, including Cecil Rinehart and Chuck Gerst.
50 Years Ago
June 30, 1971
Mrs. Leon Test of Curwensville says her pet cat carried home a live two-foot snake June 19. That was the day of the Old Town Sportsmen’s Association’s first annual rattlesnake hunt.
75 Years Ago
June 30, 1946
Boy Scouts of the Bucktail Council will begin their annual high adventure at Camp Mountain Run beginning Sunday, June 30. The camp will operate for a period of five weeks. Already the largest registrations of any year in the Council’s history has been recorded. Many improvements have been made since last year’s season, through the efforts of volunteer Scouters and groups of Boy Scouts who have spent many working hours at the camp. The employment of a full-time camp ranger has also added to the successful operation of the camp during the entire year.