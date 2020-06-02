10 Years Ago
June 3, 2010
Volunteers for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County are hoping the community will join them Saturday in the fight against cancer as they host the annual Relay For Life. The Relay will kick off Saturday at noon at the Clearfield Driving Park grove and continue through 8 a.m. Sunday. Volunteers from more than 30 team s sponsored by county churches, businesses and organizations will be walking throughout the day and night to raise funds for cancer education, treatment and research. The goal for the 2010 Relay is $85,000.
20 Years Ago
June 3, 2000
The Clearfield YMCA and the Shaw Public Library are joining forces for the Clearfield Riverfront Festival 5K walk/run this year. The event will take place June 17 starting at 9 a.m. at the library. The course runs through the fairgrounds and finishes at the library.
50 Years Ago
June 3, 1970
Philipsburg Borough Council last night took action to advertise for two-way radios, lights, sirens and loudspeaker equipment for the new police car now on order. Councilman Chalmer Dixon reported that the estimated $3,000 cost will be paid partly by the state. The local share will be $1,200. Bids are scheduled to be opened June 29.
75 Years Ago
June 3, 1945
Because of inclement weather the big Bond Rally scheduled for Curwensville tonight will be held in the gymnasium of the Locust Street school, War Finance Committee officials of Area 4 announced today. The same program as was planned for the outdoor rally will be presented in the school. In making this announcement the officials also strongly urged that everyone from Area 4 attend this Bond Rally and if possible purchase at least one Bond.