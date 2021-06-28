10 Years Ago
June 29, 2011
To get a better idea on how much it is going to cost to repair its tennis courts, the Clearfield Area Board of School Directors voted to put it out for bid at its meeting Monday night. The tennis courts have been closed for more than a year because of safety issues due to the surface cracking because of poor drainage. Rough estimates to replace the courts and install a drainage system range between $300,000 and $500,000. However, this could be substantially lower if a location is found where a drainage system is not needed. Estimates to temporarily repair the courts also have been lower, and a recent quote from a contractor put the cost at about $49,000 but this didn’t include prevailing wage estimates, District Architect J. Greer Hayden said.
20 Years Ago
June 29, 2001
All children in kindergarten through third grade are welcome to special events at the Ark Park at Lanse Evangelical Free Church. Every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m., activities will be held, including crafts, music, games and a Bible lesson. Parents, please feel free to stick around and enjoy the free time in the shade. The Bible Day will be canceled in case of rain and on July 4.
50 Years Ago
June 29, 1971
District residents continued sweltering under the effects of one of the most pronounced heat waves in years today with no immediate relief in sight. The temperature soared to a seasonal high of 96 at the Mid-State Airport near Philipsburg yesterday and a spokesman there said that might be a 10-year record. Today’s peak temperature could equal or surpass that mark, according to the National Weather Service which called for a continuation of hazy, hot and humid weather through tomorrow.
75 Years Ago
June 29, 1946
Mrs. Thomas Taylor of Goshen Township, now 91, was just a little too old to become a WAC, SPAR, Marine or WREN, but nothing prevented her from fulfilling her patriotic desire to help the war effort and veterans all she could through her ability to knit. Mrs. Taylor explains that she has always enjoyed knitting since she first began to do it at the age of 13, so it was nothing new for her when she began concentrating on supplying the American Red Cross with scarfs, socks, and mufflers more than five years ago.