10 Years Ago
June 29, 2010
The 2010-11 budget was passed at last night’s West Branch School Board meeting. As discussed at previous meetings and at three special budget meetings, the millage for Clearfield County residents would be raised one mill to 91.4 total mills, while the handful of Clinton County residents would be at 5.77 mills, decreasing their millage by 2.93. These numbers are due to the State Tax Equalization Board market value shift as calculated by the state. The budget itself is set at $15,723,089 for the year, with a projected unreserved fund balance of $2,655,052, therefore totaling $18,378,141.
20 Years Ago
June 29, 2000
The funnel cakes are cooking and the Gospel groups are singing. Beautiful quilts are hung neatly for all to see at the Grampian Community Building, and the hometown talent play cast members have their lines down pat. Grampian-Penn-Bloom Homecoming and Festival Celebration is in full swing. A special dedication was made Tuesday night in memory of Charles “Bud” Bell for his tireless contributions to the community. The Grampian Park committee members placed plaques on the bandshell and the restrooms in his honor.
50 Years Ago
June 29, 1970
An 11-year-old Woodland R.D. Boy became the Soap Box Derby champion Saturday in his first year of racing. Ronald Krise, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Krise, took the championship from Jerry Coudriet of Clearfield. Sponsored by North American Refractories, Ronald drove green and white car number 14, weighing 250 pounds.
75 Years Ago
June 29, 1945
Evelyn Bomm, Mildred Thomas, Jeanne Koval, Geraldine Shifter, Madeline Yeager, Adele Hipps, Lenore Aurbery, and Jackie Bomm, all employees of the local A. and P. store, spent Wednesday afternoon swimming, boating, and fishing at Parker Dam.