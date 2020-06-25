10 Years Ago
June 27, 2010
A wagon train, part of the Appalachian Wagon Train Inc., was an unusual sight as it traveled from Lilly to Janesville this past week, ending up in the Janesville area on Saturday. According to Paul Ivory, president of the group, every Father’s Day the group sets up to move out in a parade and continue for the entire week. He said it usually takes a couple of years to plan a trip. There were 30 wagons and six buggies when the trip began; Saturday, there were 20 wagons and four buggies still in the parade.
20 Years Ago
June 27, 2000
After more than a year of wrangling, the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board has finally made a decision on the fate of Philipsburg Elementary School. The board approved a motion to go ahead with plans for a new 450-pupil elementary school, ending hopes some residents had for renovating the current Ninth Street structure. Earlier estimates put the costs of renovation at $4.5 million, and replacement of the structure at $6.5 million.
50 Years Ago
June 27, 1970
Two new bridges will be constructed over the Moshannon Creek at Philipsburg and one present bridge will be raised in conjunction with the state flood control program. The Pennsylvania Department of Highways yesterday opened bids for the project at Harrisburg. B.B. Construction Company of Philipsburg submitted the low bid of $853,761.
75 Years Ago
June 27, 1945
J. Rex Bloom of Lumber City, who has served the Clearfield County Sabbath School Association at its head for several terms, was reelected president of the organization at the 71st annual convention held in Coalport last week. In addition to Mr. Bloom, other officers were elected at the two-day conference attended by approximately 300 delegates from the churches throughout the county.