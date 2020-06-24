10 Years Ago
June 26, 2010
Last night’s activities at the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Homecoming and Festival opened with the announcement of the 2010 Grampian Lions Club’s citizen of the year. Joseph Wriglesworth, 75, of Hepburnia was honored for his “dedicated and outstanding” humanitarian service to the Grampian community. Jim Bennett of the GLC presented the plaque and said when introducing Wriglesworth, “his love of family community and country are undeniable, but most importantly we in the community know him as friend.”
20 Years Ago
June 26, 2000
Eighteen young ladies from many areas of Clearfield County will compete July 30 at 3 p.m. on the grandstand stage for the title of 2000 Clearfield County Fair Queen. The contestants in the 12th annual competition were introduced last night at a banquet held on the fairgrounds at the Expo II building.
50 Years Ago
June 26, 1970
A parade this evening at 7:30 through downtown Clearfield will precede the sixth annual Soap Box Derby to be held tomorrow. Some 51 boys, whose racers were impounded last Saturday, will be competing for first prize of a $500 savings bond and a chance to represent Clearfield at the All-American Derby in Akron, Ohio, in August. At Akron, boys from all over the United States will compete for a share of $30,000 in college scholarships.
75 Years Ago
June 26, 1945
Twenty-seven residents of Clearfield County who were former subjects of 11 different foreign nations became citizens of the United States at June naturalization court. Nine of the new Americans were former Polish citizens, four were Italians.