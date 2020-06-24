10 Years Ago
June 25, 2010
The Grampian-Penn-Bloom Festival and Homecoming is holding its home talent play every night this week at 7 p.m. The play is taking place at the Hepburnia United Methodist Church. “The Custard Caper” is a three-act comedy that takes place in a small town living room during the Great Depression.
20 Years Ago
June 25, 2000
Residents of Clearfield and the surrounding area came to the Knights of Columbus building Saturday night to dine, win prizes, dance and make the Jaycees second annual Lottery Banquet a rousing success. The event is the main fundraiser for the Jaycees, and the group received a great deal of community support in making it possible. Dozens of local merchants contributed items and gift certificates that were raffled off as prizes. Several others contributed money that went toward the top lottery prize of $1,000.
50 Years Ago
June 25, 1970
Joann Harzinski of Curwensville followed in the footsteps of her sister last night as she was crowned Clearfield County Volunteer Firemen’s queen for 1970. Her Sister Karen won the title two years ago. The girls are the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Harzinski of Curwensville. The pageant was held in the Third Ward Hose House at Clearfield.
75 Years Ago
June 25, 1945
Residents of the Clearfield area will elect five new members to the Board of Directors of the Clearfield Hospital at the annual meeting of the hospital corporation in Trinity Methodist Parish House at 6:15 p.m. tomorrow. The Board will present its report on the institution’s activities during the past year and outline some of its problems and needs at the dinner meeting.