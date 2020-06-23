10 Years Ago
June 24, 2010
Yesterday was the annual luncheon for Friends of the Clearfield YMCA. The luncheon opened with Don Herres, executive director, noting that it is a very exciting time in the world with many things changing, including the YMCA, which is changing to serve the next generation. C. Alan Walker spoke about some of those changes. He said this is the 20th year for the luncheon and the Friends of the YMCA have been instrumental in keeping the Y going.
20 Years Ago
June 24, 2000
Although the field is full for the July 29 benefit golf tournament, there are plenty of opportunities for fun and food at Grandview Golf Course that day in support of a new outdoor field house at the Bison Sports Complex at Clearfield High School. The field house will contain two locker rooms to be used by junior and senior high football teams in the fall and for girls and boys sports in the spring. The house will also contain a weight room, a storage wing and a batting area for softball and baseball for use in winter and inclement weather.
50 Years Ago
June 24, 1970
Governor Raymond P. Shafer entered the fight against pollution of the West Branch of the Susquehanna today as the state Department of Mines and Mineral Industries began pumping tons of lime into the river in an effort to neutralize the slug of acid mine water moving toward the Curwensville Dam. The Governor directed the state Sanitary Water Board to immediately dispatch a survey team to determine the source of the acid mine drainage and announced that all resources of the Department of Mines and Mineral Industries were being made available in an effort to stem the flow.
75 Years Ago
June 24, 1945
Skeptics who still don’t believe that “publicity pays” need only consult officials of the Clearfield Hospital where today the potato bins are overflowing as a result of a story carried in The Progress. On Saturday, The Progress, in compliance with a request made by the administrator of the hospital, John Moberly, urged that all farmers in the vicinity having potatoes for sale bring them to the Clearfield Hospital where the supply of this vegetable is necessary to the diets of the patients, had been completely consumed. Within a day after the publishing of the story farmers had answered to the extent of over 40 bushels of potatoes which are now filling the bins to overflowing.