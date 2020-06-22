10 Years Ago
June 23, 2010
The Clearfield County Commissioners again discussed the possible sale of the MultiService Center at its meeting yesterday. The commissioners intend to sell the 115-year-old building on Leonard Street. According to Chairman John Sobel, it was recently appraised at $350,000. Sobel said the commissioners have received inquiries from several interested buyers but said the commissioners are not far enough along in the process to sell the building. Sobel said the commissioners want to see prospective buyers’ plans for the property before they sell it.
20 Years Ago
June 23, 2000
Just as the summer is officially getting into full swing, the Promotions Committee of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation welcomes young and old to a day of entertainment at Cold Stream Dam. Family Fun Day is scheduled for Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and there are a number of activities scheduled throughout that time period, plus special events set for specific times. Fire trucks from Hope and Reliance fire companies in Philipsburg will be on hand for anyone who might want to see a fire engine up close.
50 Years Ago
June 23, 1970
The state Department of Mines was speeding a liming machine to the Sterling No. 6 complex 40 miles upstream from Curwensville today in an effort to halt mine acid pollution pouring from the abandoned works into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. Theodore Clista, assistant director of the state Health Department’s water quality division, said the mine near Bakerton in Cambria County was discharging acid water at the rate of 500 gallons per minute.
75 Years Ago
June 23, 1945
The Clearfield Hospital this morning issued an urgent plea to all farmers having potatoes ready for market, urging them to contact the institution before selling them elsewhere. The hospital, like housewives throughout the East, have felt the full brunt of the recent potato shortage and during the past week their bins were completely emptied with no prospects of obtaining a further supply. Although this important source of carbohydrates is missed by the average healthy person, the substitution of some other food for it in the daily diet will cause little difference. This is not true in the hospital where this vegetable is an essential in the diet of the patients and one of the items most needed in the serving of their daily meals.