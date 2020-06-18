10 Years Ago
June 22, 2010
Last night an auction kicked off the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Homecoming and Festival. Pat Errigo served as auctioneer. Items from gift certificates to a grill were donated by more than 100 area businesses. On the schedule for today is the Health Fair at 4 p.m., the Lions Club chicken barbeque at 4 p.m., the home talent play at Hepburnia United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. and Sam Buck and the Buck Street Boys at 7:30 p.m. Tomorrow community Bible school will begin at 8:45 a.m., chicken and biscuits will be served at St. Bonaventure’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Matthew Beish will share about a recent missionary trip at 6:30 followed by a performance by Heaven bound at 7:45 p.m.
20 Years Ago
June 22, 2000
The dramatic, poetic and often tragic history of Native Americans will come alive July 1-2 at Curwensville Lake during a two-day festival of storytelling, dancing, singing and crafts highlighted by a gala fireworks display. Native American Awareness Weekend is the first event organized by the Greater Clearfield Area Travel, Tourism and Culture Committee, a group of business people, restaurateurs, economic developers, government officials and others considering the county’s tourism potential with renewed vigor.
50 Years Ago
June 22, 1970
A special education budget for 1970-71 of $800,355, up $77,685 over this year’s, was approved by the Clearfield County School Board at a busy two-hour meeting in the office of County Superintendent Fred E. Sweely last night. The budget for special education, which the County Office sponsors in all but the Curwensville Area School District, will be submitted to the State Department of Education for final approval.
75 Years Ago
June 22, 1945
Mrs. Perce Helmes has returned to Clearfield after spending a week in Erie. While there she attended the graduation exercises at Villa Marie Academy, from which her niece, Miss Eileen Crawley, was graduated.