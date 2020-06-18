10 Years Ago
June 20, 2010
The Clearfield Area School District was awarded a $1.96 million Qualified School Construction Bond for its new roof at the high school. At last night’s school board meeting Jamie Doyle, senior management consultant of the Public Financial Management Inc. of Harrisburg, the district’s bond consultants, congratulated the board for receiving the bond financing package for its roof project this summer. The QSCBs are financed by the federal government and gives the district interest-free financing on the project, Doyle said.
20 Years Ago
June 20, 2000
Curwensville Area School District will operate with a $10 million budget for the 2000-01 school year. The board of directors unanimously approved the budget at the meeting last night. Total revenues are $10,263,789 with a beginning balance of $1,196,931. Expenditures are listed at $10,623,971 with a budgetary reserve of $836,749. Janice Litz, business manager, said there is no millage increase. Millage is 53.58 with one mill equal to $34,100.
50 Years Ago
June 20, 1970
Tourist councils of Cambria, Blair and Clearfield counties have banded together to sponsor the dedication of new Crooked Run Campground at Prince Gallitzin State Park Saturday, Jane 27, at 11 a.m. Dan Park, president of the Cambria County Tourist Council, will serve as master of ceremonies for the event in which representatives from the Department of Forests and Waters, the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation in the U.S. Department of the Interior, and the General State Authority will participate.
75 Years Ago
June 20, 1945
The 71st annual convention of the Clearfield County Sabbath School Association will convene tomorrow afternoon at 1 o’clock in the Coalport Methodist Church. Sessions, which will continue throughout tomorrow evening and all day Friday, will be in charge of county officers and will be based on the convention theme “God Our Strength.”