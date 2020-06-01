10 Years Ago
June 2, 2010
Members of the Mid-State Airport Authority last night learned that Morris Township had passed a resolution to withdraw from the airport authority at its May meeting. Authority President Brian Bailey did not take issue with the township’s withdrawal; however, he wanted to be sure the authority did everything right. A motion was passed by the airport authority for Morris Township to withdraw if it pays all expenses due.
20 Years Ago
June 2, 2000
The Clearfield Woman’s Club’s May meeting began with a tour of the Historical Society Museum. Sara Stephensen guided the group through, told trivia and shared stories. The Education Committee reported that a scholarship recipient was chosen and announced at Clearfield High School’s awards day program. Refreshments were provided Mary Borst and her committee. All members were reminded that the June meeting will be the annual banquet, where the group will host the scholarship recipient and family. This year’s banquet will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church.
50 Years Ago
June 2, 1970
Cunvensviile Borough Council last night at a special meeting decided to add another policeman to the force. Interested persons may obtain an application from Secretary Emma Guarino and council will schedule a civil service exam for all applicants at a date to be announced later.
75 Years Ago
June 2, 1945
Commencement activities for the 22 members of the senior class of the St. Francis High School will be climaxed on Sunday evening, June 3, when diplomas and awards will be presented at services in the St. Francis Catholic Church. Members of the class include: Margaret Bronson, Charles Chase, Alice Danver, Lawrence Frelin, Rosemary Greenland, Anthony Gregus Jr., John Howe, Irene Koval, Margaret Krebs, Elizabeth McCartney, Lucille Malloy, Paul Mokes, Mary Nasca, Anthony Panasiti, Rella Mae Rafferty, Josephine Roessner, Thomas Rougeux, Helen Sharkey, Helen Shifter, William Shillenn, Eleanor Sykes and Margaret Zemka. Panasita and Frelin, both of whom are now serving in the United States Army, will receive their diplomas in absentia.