10 Years Ago
June 19, 2010
Curwensville Lions Club recently installed officers for the 2010-11 term. They are Debbie Bowser, two-year director; Jackie Ciamacco, incoming president; Frank Eisenhower, third vice president; George Decker, secretary; Norman Hatten, two-year director; Scott Brubaker, treasurer; Jim Sopic, lion tamer; Don Bowden, tail twister; and Tim Morrison; Ron Reiter, one-year directors; Susan Pyke, first vice president; Jim Hoyt, second vice president; and J. Duane Test, membership chairman.
20 Years Ago
June 19, 2000
Imagine having 1,000 fishing hooks stuck to your finger. Now imagine having each of those hooks pulled in a different direction, all at the same time. That’s how Curwensville resident Terry Wingard describes the painful bite of a rattlesnake. Nonetheless, hundreds braved the wet conditions to attend this weekend’s 13th annual Rattlesnake Hunt and Bagging Contest, sponsored by the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. of Grampian. “Despite all the rain and all the puddles, we’re sure having a good time,” said hunt organizer Roger Hull, chief of Penn-Grampian-Bloom Fire Co. “The rain didn’t affect the snakes. I’m sure it didn’t hurt the hunters.”
50 Years Ago
June 19, 1970
The first meeting of the Boggs Township 4-H Club was highlighted by election of officers. Elected were: Gary Turner, president; Marcia Stone, vice president; William Williams, secretary; Jody Thompson, treasurer; Jeffrey Millinder, song leader; John Gearhart, game leader; David Gearhart, news reporter; and Gregory Gulich, county council representative. As part of the program for the year, the members will tour the cigar factory at Philipsburg and hold a family picnic. After the meeting, a film was shown on wildlife conservation.
75 Years Ago
June 19, 1945
Based on the theme “God Our Strength” and using as a motto, “Faith is the victory”, the 71st annual Clearfield County Sabbath School Convention will be held in the Coalport United Methodist Church Thursday and Friday. Speakers for the convention will include the Rev. Richard Wellinger, the Rev. Guy J. Moyer, M.C. Stewart, the Rev. Perry E. Plye, and the Rev C.W. Maclay.