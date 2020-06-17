10 Years Ago
June 18, 2010
Clearfield Borough officials again warned the public to stay away from fire and accident scenes, at its meeting last night. Chief Mike Mayersky of the fire department praised firefighters and emergency personnel for their work while fighting the large fire that destroyed an apartment building on East Locust Street Sunday night. He said they were able to put the fire out relatively quickly but said the overhaul work afterward took quite a bit of time.
20 Years Ago
June 18, 2000
The 2000 Clearfield Riverfront Festival had another successful run as community organizations, municipal services, commercial businesses and private citizens pulled together to offer the people of the Clearfield community a fun and family atmosphere. Although the rain may have stopped some people from attending early on, the weather cleared up and the weekend was pretty busy in Witmer Park.
50 Years Ago
June 18, 1970
Acidity in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in the Curwensvilie area continues to rise and a Pennsylvania Fish Commission official has termed the situation hazardous to fish life. At Harrisburg, meanwhile, the state Sanitary Water Board has ordered a full scale investigation and named Wesley E. Gilbertson director of the Bureau of Environmental Health to head the probe. The water pH has fallen to 3.9 at Bells Landing and 4.9 at Curwensville, according to Clearfield County Waterways Patrolman Ed Brown. Last Friday the respective readings in those areas were 4.7 and 5.5 down from 6.8 and 6.5 last March.
75 Years Ago
June 18, 1945
All girls, from sixth grade and up are being urged by Mrs. Edward Coleman, chairman of the Junior Red Cross, to attend he Wednesday afternoon work sessions being held in the sewing room of the Junior High School to complete a quota of two units of Christmas cards and decorations for service men overseas. Shipment of these items must be made by August in order that they reach their destinations in the Far East and South Pacific in time for the boys to use the Christmas cards to send to friends and families back home.