10 Years Ago
June 17, 2010
Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library splashed into summer reading with the best kickoff event in recent years. Children enjoyed carnival games and activities and registered for several prizes. With the summer reading program officially started, children will have the opportunity to participate in many more activities. On Monday at 6:30 p.m., Shaw Public Library will host its first Family Fun Night of the summer. Performer Gene Allen is scheduled to entertain children and their families with his “Make a Splash!” read show.
20 Years Ago
June 17, 2000
St. Timothy’s Altar and Rosary Society held its mother-daughter banquet recently at the Father Niebling Social Hall and honored several of its members. Mary Ann Brock, committee member, presented rose arrangements to the following: Margaret Spila and Helen Holland, each have eight children and Maria Linsenbigler for having the youngest child present and for being the youngest mother present.
50 Years Ago
June 17, 1970
The Purchase Line School Board last night, in a continuation of a meeting a week ago, adopted a $1,409,484.50 budget. The accompanying tax package shows 36 mills on real estate and a $10 per capita tax. Tabled until July 7 was a decision on whether to go ahead with plans for a proposed building program that would involve construction of two new elementary schools and result in a total of 36 new classrooms.
75 Years Ago
June 17, 1945
Thursday, June 21, will be a “red letter day” for the children of the East End area, for it will mark the formal opening of their playground situated on Woodland Road. A special program is being planned for the opening at 7:30 p.m., highlighted by a concert by the American Legion Band under the direction of Allen Rockwell, and a talk by the Rev. E. Roy Houser.