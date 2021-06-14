10 Years Ago
June 16, 2011
The Clearfield NON Club held its June meeting at the Strawberry Tree in Curwensville, with 18 members present. Lorna Simcox read a poem fashioned from the Lords Prayer and read the invocation. The club president brought the meeting to order and Ann Welch read the minutes of the May meeting. Roe Rich gave the treasurer’s report. Members were informed that Bernice Patrick is at Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, recovering from a fall. Also, Rose Mary McCorkel had a stroke and cards will be sent.
20 Years Ago
June 16, 2001
The second and third grade class at the Curwensville United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School chilled out during the Glacier games yesterday. The kids eagerly reached to catch water balloons during the water balloon relay. Director Brenda Strickland said approximately 100 kids and 30 adults enjoyed crafts, games, snacks and heard stories about their favorite Bible characters during the week.
50 Years Ago
June 16, 1971
The board of directors of the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library announced today it is considering imposing a borrowing fee for non-Clearfield residents if the Clearfield County Public Library is forced to cease operations. President Carl A. Belin Jr. of the Shaw board said the directors decided on the step at a meeting at which the county library’s financial difficulties were disclosed.
75 Years Ago
June 16, 1946
Perfect attendance at school is a family custom for the children of Mr. and Mrs. Metro Kovalchick. Joseph, 14, John, 13, Frank, 12 and Charles, 10, chalked up their fourth consecutive year of perfect attendance in the school term just ended while Robert, 6, started his school career without missing a day or getting a tardy mark.