10 Years Ago
June 16, 2010
At its meeting yesterday, the Clearfield Municipal Authority voted to apply for a $15.8 million H20 grant from the state to pay for upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant. CMA is replacing much of the plant because it is more than 50 years old and is reaching the end of its lifespan, plus CMA has to upgrade the plant to meet the new Chesapeake Bay Watershed regulations on nutrient discharges for nitrogen and phosphorous. The H20 grant has a 33 percent local match requirement and the estimated cost of the upgrades is $20 million, according to CMA Manager Je ff Williams. CMA is expecting the design of the plant to be completed by the end of the year and if it gets financing, construction could start next summer. Construction is expected to take two years to complete, said CMA Engineer Jam es Balliet of Gwin, Dobson & Foreman of Altoona.
20 Years Ago
June 16, 2000
The Bell Township/Mahaffey Borough Joint Planning Commission held a brief meeting last night where members discussed next week's public hearing. The hearing, scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Mahaffey firehall on West Market Street in Mahaffey, is being held jointly by Bell Township Supervisors and Mahaffey Borough Council. The municipalities set the date for the hearing.The public will be given an opportunity to hear information and give comment on the proposed Joint Comprehensive Plan the planning commission has assisted in preparing the last two years.
50 Years Ago
June 16, 1970
The Clearfield Foundation today released this picture of the $1,075,000 complex that will be built at the Clearfield Interchange of the Keystone Shortway by Truck Stops Corp. with financing by banks, the federal Economic Development Administration, the Foundation and Truck Stops itself. Construction of the complex, to be located on the former Zemka property at Wolf Run, was assured last week when the EDA agreed to take a second mortgage of $497,500 on the project.
75 Years Ago
June 16, 1945
Tomorrow will be "clean-up" day in the Clearfield Driving Park with the local firemen volunteering to help get the grounds in shape for the Clearfield County Fair to be held during July. All firemen as well as other volunteers interested in helping with this work are asked to report to the park at 8:30 a.m. Free lunch with hot coffee will be served at noon. A good turn-out is being urged in order to get the park in condition as soon as possible.