10 Years Ago
June 14, 2011
Seismic testing is coming in Philipsburg, as borough council approved Cougar Land Services to do testing on borough property at last night’s regular meeting. Borough Manager Jan McDonald reported the borough had a request to conduct seismic testing on the property behind Cold Stream Dam, otherwise known as Project 70.
20 Years Ago
June 14, 2001
It’s summer. School is out. Your kids are home. All day. Every day. What are you going to do with them? One option has just opened up in Philipsburg with the unveiling of the Cen-Clear Child Services’ Project PARK. According to implementation manager Rachel Lyday, PARK stands for “Provide Additional Resources for Kids.” The mission is simple: making sure kids and parents have access to the tools and information that will help them grow together. Sound boring? Let’s use the short definition. Project PARK lends toys.
50 Years Ago
June 14, 1971
Some 5,000 persons jammed Ramey Saturday night for the community’s first parade and packed Palcher Park for the climax of a five-day homecoming celebration and the 22nd annual Clearfield County Volunteer Firemen’s Association convention. Madera was selected by the firemen as the site for the 1971 convention next June and Madera Fire Chief Robert Philage was elected association president succeeding Ramey Fire Chief Michael Zurick.
75 Years Ago
June 14, 1946
The subject of atomic energy from the spiritual standpoint was discussed before the Houtzdale Rotarians by the Rev. W.E. Watkins of State College last night. While admitting that no one can predict the future of atomic energy, Watkins stated that it is potentially a power for both good and evil.