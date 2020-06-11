10 Years Ago
June 13, 2010
“Pennsylvania’s King of Country” will be celebrating his 79th birthday Sunday in New Kensington. Howard Vokes, a former Clearfield resident, earned the title through his many accomplishments in writing, performing and promoting country music. To celebrate his birthday, there will be a Country Music Jamboree starring Howard Vokes and His Country Boys on Sunday at the Freedom Inn in New Kensington. The show is free of charge and will run from 3-8 p.m.
20 Years Ago
June 13, 2000
Five projects totaling more than $198,000 were presented yesterday to the Clearfield County Dirt and Gravel Road Program Quality Assurance Board, which will be forced to deal with a drastic funding cut next year. Now in its third year, the state program to eliminate erosion and sedimentation from unpaved roads into exceptional value and high quality streams brought about $200,000 annually into the county. In its first year, projects were completed in Goshen, Knox, Lawrence and Ferguson townships; more work is pending in those municipalities, plus Jordan Township, according to Josh Lincoln, conservation technician with the Clearfield County Conservation District, which oversees the effort.
50 Years Ago
June 13, 1970
Although definite approval and financing from Harrisburg is still forthcoming. Clearfield Borough officials plan a start on construction of the Raftsman’s Memorial Timber Dam on the river next week. The start will be a considerable distance from the river itself for it will involve tearing down a barn on the former Zemka farm at the Clearfield Interchange of the Keystone Shortway to obtain timber for the dam. The Tracydale Development Corp., which owns the properly, has donated the barn to the borough and it must be removed immediately.
75 Years Ago
June 13, 1945
Some of the best Clearfield salesmen of War Bonds and the local school children as is indicated by a report issued this week by the Clearfield Schools in which it was revealed that during the 1944-45 school term $106,690.95 in Bonds and Stamps were sold by the pupils. The Senior High School with the largest enrollment in the local school system sold the largest portion of this total with an amount of $64,312.15 being sold by the 811 students attending the school. The 642 student of the Junior High School sold a total of $14,823.80 while the 456 Leonard Grade pupils contributed $13,583.30 to the grand total.