10 Years Ago
June 12, 2010
The Clearfield County Industrial Development Authority announces the fifth round of competitive grant solicitation to assist with industrial and economic development projects in Clearfield County. For the fifth consecutive year, the Infrastructure Grant and Zero-Interest Loan Fund Program has been made possible as a result of the CCIDA’s success in growing and turning over loan funds that have assisted dozens of companies throughout the years with local business expansion projects.
20 Years Ago
June 12, 2000
Graham Township shook hands with Pennsylvania-American Water Company last night, signing an agreement that would make the two partners for the next 25 years. The limited partnership comes as part of a plan to complete the township’s three-phase waterline installation. “We applied for a federal grant through (U.S. Rep. Bud) Shuster’s (R-9, Everett) office and the Army Corps of Engineers. Little did we know that we had to come up with $167,000 matching,” said supervisors’ chair Steve Condo last night. “After all that, they said we weren’t eligible,” he added. The problems arose from the fact that the township does not have a water authority and will not be operating the installed lines on its own. Instead, the lines will be the conduit for service from Pennsylvania-American.
50 Years Ago
June 12, 1970
At a brief and routine session yesterday afternoon the Clearfield County Commissioners approved liquid fuel allocations to five municipalities. Two of the three commissioners — Chairman Guy C. Thomas and S.D. Sigler — were present and approved these requests for funds for road building: Penn Township, $9,000; Curwensville, $5,000; DuBois $12,000; Chester Hill, $2,100; and Beccaria Township, $3,000.
75 Years Ago
June 12, 1945
The local War Price and Rationing Board will be open to the public only four hours each day starting immediately, it was announced today. The schedule follows: Mondays through Fridays — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturdays — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The change in hours has been made necessary because of the large amount of work entailed in processing canning, fuel oil, truck and B gas applications and the recompilation of institution needs. The hours announced will be continued until the peak load of the work is passed.