10 Years Ago
June 11, 2010
The Riverfront Festival continues through Saturday. A big attraction at this year’s Clearfield Riverfront Festival is the inflated jumping castle. For a small fee, kids can climb in and jump, bounce, roll and have a good time. The festival opens at 11 a.m. today and tomorrow with a full slate of live entertainment, crafts, food, games and more. Some highlights include Jerry Schickling and North Country, and on Saturday, the annual Diaper Derby, a boat regatta and pet parade, and fireworks over the river.
20 Years Ago
June 11, 2000
The county commissioners and a local radio personality each threw out a ceremonial first pitch at WCPA-AM/WQYX-FM Clearfield County Day at the Blair County Ballpark. There was no read-out on the radar speed gun available, but the four hurlers did the county proud by popping-the ball into the catcher’s mitt on the first try. The Altoona Curve’s new arena was the setting for the game between Altoona and the Reading Phillies, and a contingent of more than 100 county residents traveled over the mountain to join in on the event.
50 Years Ago
June 11, 1970
Saturday, June 27 has been set as the date for one of the biggest annual horse shows in the area — the Charity Horse Show sponsored by the Houtzdale Rotary Club. As in the past, the show will be combined with a chicken barbecue and will begin at 5 p.m. at the Houtzdale Football Field. Participating in the show’s 23 classes will be members of the Central Pennsylvania Horsemen’s Association, which is affiliated with the American Horse Shows Association.
75 Years Ago
June 11, 1945
John H. Woods was elected director of the Clearfield County branch of the Susquehanna River System Flood Control Association at a meeting held in the Court House on Monday evening of county officials, members of borough councils, boards of supervisors and interested members of the general public.