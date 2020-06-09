10 Years Ago
June 10, 2010
Senior art students in Sue Lemmo’s art 3 and art 4 classes at Curwensville Area High School designed and painted four miniature golf course holes for the Curwensville Lake Authority as part of their senior year art projects. Students that participated in the project include Jennifer Megan Bloom, Leanna McDonald, Jen Harchak, Rachel Holland, Stacey Johnson, Kendra Veihdeffer, Jayme McKenzie, Eliza Holland and Ashley Skebo.
20 Years Ago
June 10, 2000
Area residents aren’t the only ones gliding down the Susquehanna. On Memorial Day weekend, the West Branch of the river recorded a first as a boating party of 18 Russian immigrants, home port Brooklyn, N.Y., set sail from Shawville. They were escorted there by Tussey Mountain Outfitters of Bellefonte and two days later ended their journey at Karthaus. Brad Smith of the outfitters group, says it’s his understanding that those who filled the seven rented canoes were members of paddling club in Brooklyn. He says he was first contacted by club member Sophia Savin who said she had read about the glories of the West Branch on the Internet and wanted information on arranging a trip.
50 Years Ago
June 10, 1970
A 1970-71 budget of $474,133 was approved by the Clearfield County Vocational Technical School Board last night at a lengthy meeting at which it also received an encouraging report on student enrollment for the 10 courses that will be offered starting in September. The budget includes $324,200 for operation of the school and $149,935 for rental to be paid by the Clearfield and Curwensville Area School Districts. A large part of both items will be reimbursed by the state.
75 Years Ago
June 10, 1945
Two hundred and sixty-five members of Congress, members of the Elks Lodge, will assemble in the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C., at 11:15 a.m. June 14 to received the “Elks Report to the Nation,” a published resume of the Order’s war activities, which later in the day will also be presented to President Harry S. Truman, the Secretary of War and the Secretary of the Navy, according to word received today from Dr. Robert. South Barrett, Grand Exalted Ruler of the Elks by A.C. Schalk, Exalted Ruler of Clearfield Lodge No. 540.