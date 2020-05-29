10 Years Ago
June 1, 2010
Curwensville Days Committee will meet tomorrow at 7 p.m. at the Curwensville Community Center. Those participating at the 2010 edition of Curwensville Days, July 11-17, are encouraged to attend.
20 Years Ago
June 1, 2000
Registration for Step Into Action: A Woman’s Retreat, a day-long celebration of women’s mental, spiritual, physical and financial health will close June 9. The event is set for June 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bethany Retreat Center, Frenchville. Members of the Women’s Health Task Force of Clearfield County, which sponsors the retreat, recently gathered at the center to finalize last minute details.
50 Years Ago
June 1, 1970
Officers were installed at the May 20 banquet meeting of the New Millport Woman’s Club held in the McGarvey-Thurstin Main Street Restaurant at Coalport. Mrs. William Frank installed Mrs. Raymond Powell as president, Mrs. Oscar Beckman as vice president, Mrs. Calvin Junod as recording secretary, Miss Trudy Thurstin as corresponding secretary and Mrs. Reynold Bloom as treasurer.
75 Years Ago
June 1, 1945
A post of the Society of the 28th Division, A.E.F., is being formed in Clearfield, it was announced today by members of the organizing committee, J.R. Hogentogler, David Wright and Ross Lewis. Veterans of the Keystone Division in the World War from Clearfield and its vicinity, have been considering the formation of such a post for some time, it was stated.