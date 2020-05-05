10 Years Ago
May 7, 2010
At a special meeting last night, Curwensville Borough Council approved making an application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program for a share of economic stimulus funding. If the application, due today, is successful, the borough could receive 55 percent of the cost for a new plow truck and boom mower to replace a truck and mower that are more than 20 and 34 years old, respectively. The approximate cost for both pieces of equipment is $225,000. The funding is available to municipalities for the purchase of new equipment and may not be spent on salaries or services, according to information on USDA’s website.
20 Years Ago
May 7, 2000
They came from several counties and beyond, the young and not so young, the healthy and infirmed, to pay homage to Our Lady of Fatima, the Blessed Virgin Mary and Jesus at the 23rd annual Rosary March Special Jubilee Year Celebration at the Clearfield Driving Park yesterday afternoon. In the heat of the pre-summer afternoon, more than 750 of the approximately 1,000 people in attendance marched on the quarter-mile oval track, reaffirming their faith by reciting the Rosary, led by Father Otto Pisoni, Erie Diocesan Spiritual Director of the Blue Army and International Blue Army president.
50 Years Ago
May 7, 1970
The third major announcement of construction along a completed section of Interstate 80 the Keystone Shortway, came this week from Kylertown where a group of area residents have built and opened a car, truck and restaurant complex. Plans call for still further expansion there by fall. The gas station, selling car and diesel fuel, and the car wash, featuring one automatic and one hand-operated stall are of buff brick. The restaurant, The Dinner Bell, is of early American design. A total of 56 persons can be sealed at the individual maple tables and chairs and an additional nine at the counter.
75 Years Ago
May 7, 1945
The greatest war in history ended today with the unconditional surrender of Germany. The surrender of the Reich to the Western Allies and Russia was made at Gen. Eisenhower’s Headquarters at Reims, France by Col. Gen. Gustaf Jodl, Chief of Staff for the German Army. This was announced officially after German broadcasts told the German people that Grand Admiral Karl Doenitz had ordered the capitulation of all fighting forces, and called off the U-boat war.