10 Years Ago
May 6, 2010
Burnside Borough has entered into the state Department of Environmental Protection’s source water protection technical assistance program. Council approved entering into the program at its meeting last night with a 7-0 vote. According to DEP Licensed Professional Hydrogeologist Mark Stephens, source water plans incorporate land use planning, pollution prevention methods and restoration or conservation of source water. The cost of training and technical support for the source water protection plan is provided by DEP.
20 Years Ago
May 6, 2000
A ground-breaking ceremony for the new facility at Lock Haven University’s Clearfield campus was held yesterday afternoon as university, community, State System of Higher Education, legislators and Clearfield Education Foundation representatives gathered to turn dirt for the new building. For more than a decade, LHU has had educational facilities in Clearfield and Friday the university took another step in improving educational opportunities for those in and beyond the Clearfield area. The ground-breaking ceremony became a reality after the second set of bids were awarded this past February.
50 Years Ago
May 6, 1970
It seemed a little out of place for May 6 but … Near-freezing temperatures and scattered snow flurries greeted Clearfield County/Moshannon Valley area residents today. Flurries were reported in virtually all sections of the county at one time or another and the temperature plunged to 33 degrees at Mid-State Airport near Philipsburg.
75 Years Ago
May 6, 1945
Clearfield’s participation in the United National Clothing Collection for war victims was brought to a successful close last Thursday when a railroad car filled to the top with an approximate 35,000 pounds of clothing collected from residents of this vicinity was shipped to the district warehouse in Ebensburg to await shipment overseas.