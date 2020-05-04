10 Years Ago
May 5, 2010
Clearfield County District Attorney William Shaw Jr. reported at yesterday’s Clearfield County Crimestoppers meeting that the Fugitive of the Week program is going much better than expected Crimestoppers and Shaw started the program in March as a way to enlist the public’s help in apprehending fugitives of the law. Thus far, four out of the nine people listed as the Fugitive of the Week have been apprehended and Shaw said he is confident the remaining fugitives will be arrested. Shaw said the new campaign has significantly increased the number of tips they are receiving, which have led to several arrests.
20 Years Ago
May 5, 2000
The reigning champs from Moshannon Valley High School took top honors for the eighth consecutive year yesterday at the Clearfield County Conservation District Envirothon. The team included Andy Deao, John Green, Jonathan Murawski, Mike Goodrich and advisor Tom Marcinko. Kenise Foreman was also on the team but illness kept her away from the competition.
50 Years Ago
May 5, 1970
Garbage collectors serving Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township promised public officials last night that collections would be back on schedule by the end of the week — but persons using the service may soon have to abide by new regulations. The collectors met with borough and township officials in the borough council rooms at the request of council’s property and grounds committee in an effort to solve the current garbage collection problem.
75 Years Ago
May 5, 1945
Members of the Executive Committee of the Retail Division of the Clearfield Chamber of Commerce, meeting in regular session here this week, formally adopted the plan of “business as usual” on V-E Day. The business meeting, following a dinner, was presided over by Chairman Emory J. Lucier. In discussion of the subject, it was indicated that the “business as usual” theme, advocated by local officials, would be observed by all local retailers. A discussion of plans for the retailers’ part in the Seventh War Loan drive, beginning May 14, followed.