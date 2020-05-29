10 Years Ago
May 30, 2010
Curwensville Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge No. 268 will sponsor a kid’s fishing derby June 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at the grounds behind the lodge on Bailor Road. The derby is open to children 14 and younger. Participants’ parents need not be a lodge member. There will be door prizes, refreshments and prizes awarded in various categories.
20 Years Ago
May 30, 2000
Bluegrass music will fill the air over Westover as Westover Fire Co. sponsors its first bluegrass festival of the season beginning tomorrow and continuing through Sunday. The event is held at Fireman’s Park, behind the fireball, located off state Route 36 in Westover. Directional signs are posted. In event of inclement weather, the festival will be moved into the hall. Admission to the festival is free, and so is parking. Free camping, with no electrical, water or sewage hookups, is available. Restrooms and a shower are located in the fireball. Meals will be served daily.
50 Years Ago
May 30, 1970
Clearfield Borough is supplementing its regular business district cleaning with a scheduled pattern for cleaning residential streets. The schedule has been worked out to provide cleaning every residential street each month. Residents can cooperate with the borough by removing cars from the street on the days scheduled, by helping keep the streets clean, by not throwing grass clippings, ashes, paper, cans, bottles or emptying ash trays on the street and by not raking leaves or debris into the street or gutter.
75 Years Ago
May 30, 1945
An announcement was made today that arrangements have been completed for a special Bond Premiere to be staged at the Ritz Theatre at 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, in support of the local Seventh War Loan bond drive. The highlight of the evening’s program will be the new Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer romantic comedy “Without Love” starring Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn.