10 Years Ago
May 29, 2010
Curwensville’s Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge No. 268 is preparing to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its charter. Wednesday is the birthday for the lodge, which was officially organized on June 2, 1910. Members of the organization said it is planning to continue the rich tradition of service and support to local agencies and groups as well as Moose-affiliated charities. Mike Greene, administrator, said the Curwensville Moose performs many tasks to benefit the Curwensville area including several litter pickups each year, fish stockings, visits to the elderly, providing Christmas dinner to the community, children’s events at Easter, Halloween and Christmas, opening the lodge as a designated evacuation center for the Curwensville Area School District and supporting social, Internet safety and drug awareness programs for youth.
20 Years Ago
May 29, 2000
Area churches will be the focal point of this year’s Philipsburg Heritage Days Celebration, scheduled July 9-16, it was announced recently by the Heritage Days Committee. A tentative schedule of events for the celebration has been announced, with a different theme for each day.
50 Years Ago
May 29, 1970
Tomorrow’s the last day to obtain your 1970 membership in the Clearfield Ambulance Plan and save money on ambulance service for you and your family. All 1969 memberships expire at midnight tomorrow and persons who do not renew will have to pay $10 for every local ambulance trip, plus 60 cents a mile on out of town trips.
75 Years Ago
May 29, 1945
The Clearfield County War Finance Committee today reported, as of May 26, sales of War Bonds to individuals in Clearfield County total $880,427 toward its quota of $2,400,000, or 36.6 percent of the goal. Of this amount, $472,372 have been Series E Bonds, which is 31.5 percent of the goal of $1,500,000 for the Seventh War Loan Campaign.