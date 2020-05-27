10 Years Ago
May 28, 2010
Local leaders celebrated the start of the Clearfield YMCA’s $4.5 million expansion project yesterday at a groundbreaking ceremony. Dignitaries from throughout the region attended the event including state Sen. Joseph Scarnati, R-25 of Brockway; state Rep. Camille “Bud” George, D-74 of Houtzdale; Clearfield County Commissioners John Sobel, Joan Robinson McMillen and Mark McCracken; and Clearfield Mayor Jim Schell as well as a number of local government, school and business leaders. The Clearfield YMCA is constructing a 20,000-square foot addition that will house a competition-sized swimming pool, locker rooms and a full-size basketball court as well as the YMCA’s new entrance.
20 Years Ago
May 28, 2000
Safe Night 2000 will be June 3 at the Clearfield Middle School. This is the second year the Clearfield BPO Elks 540 will hold the drug awareness program geared toward sixth, seventh and eighth grade students in the Clearfield area. The educational program is from 4-6 p.m. and a dance will be held from 7-9 p.m. with disc jockey Brian Bennett.
50 Years Ago
May 28, 1970
Clearfield County’s population dropped by more than 10 percent in the last ten years, according to a preliminary figure released today by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Bureau’s district office at Bradford said that the recently completed count shows the county has 73,189 residents, a drop of 8,345 (10.2 percent) from the 1960 figure of 81,534. The district office did not give a breakdown by municipalities but said that it will begin publishing those figures this fall.
75 Years Ago
May 28, 1945
Mrs. William Law returned to Curwensville last week after spending two weeks with her husband, T/Sgt. William Law, while he was stationed at the Redistribution Station No. 2, Miami Beach, Florida.