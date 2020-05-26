10 Years Ago
May 27, 2010
The Clearfield Revitalization Corp. announces that applications are due for the second round of its Facade Improvement Grant Program by June 21, and the implementation of a monthly “Golden Broom Award” for downtown businesses. The CRC will grant a total of $15,000 in facade improvements this round, based on the guidelines, application process and impact to downtown Clearfield.
20 Years Ago
May 27, 2000
There’s a new sheriff in town. Kylertown, that is, along with Morrisdale, Lanse, Grassflat, Drifting, and the rest of Morris and Cooper townships. Though Brian Lyons is not actually the sheriff, on July 1, he will be the new chief of the Morris-Cooper Police Department. The Punxsutawney native was officially hired at yesterday’s special meeting of the Morris-Cooper Police Commission. He is now an officer of the two township police department, and will take the helm from current Chief Michael Polachek later this summer. Chief Polachek announced his retirement in January. He has been with the police department since 1970.
50 Years Ago
May 27, 1970
A Memorial Day Moonlight Sale is being planned for tomorrow evening at Clearfield with bargains galore in every department of the participating stores. A number of stores will be open in downtown Clearfield tomorrow from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for the Moonlight Sale, complete with all the items needed for a carefree Memorial Day weekend.
75 Years Ago
May 27, 1945
The staffs of mechanics of two well-known local garages will merge on Friday of this week, when the Rhone Motor Co., located for some five years at 420 Daisy St., takes over the building at 1 East Market St. now occupied by the Market Street Auto Sales. Complete service for both Pontiac and Packard cars will be offered at the new location, John O. Rhone, proprietor of the firm, said in announcing the removal of his garage to the new site.