10 Years Ago
May 21, 2010
The Clearfield Business and Professional Women’s Club gathered last night with representatives of other groups to honor the Woman of the Year for 2010. This is the 66th year for the honor, said Second Vice President Sandra Bowery. This year’s recipient was Ginny Johnson, who moved to Clearfield in 1988 and whose contributions to the area have included volunteering to teach classes at the YMCA, being a Lifeline coordinator, a member of the NON Club, a Clearfield Hospital Auxiliary member, a member of the Habitat for Humanity board and many others.
20 Years Ago
May 21, 2000
The women of Grace United Methodist Church met recently, holding a covered dish dinner in honor of mothers. The program included readings of poetry, prose and prayers about mothers. A rose corsage was presented to the eldest mother, Mary Watson, and the youngest mother, Regina Erhard. Other prizes for most children, longest married, and more were distributed.
50 Years Ago
May 21, 1970
Unofficial low bods totaling $216,578 for additional improvements at Curwensville State Park, including development of a swimming area, were opened here yesterday by the General State Authority. The project, according to the GSA, involves work in the swimming area, including fine grading, base and sand covering in the beach area, sand and turf areas separated by a service walk, and construction of buildings for dressing areas, utility and storage, first aid and beach patrol, locker rooms and sanitary facilities.
75 Years Ago
May 21, 1945
A large attendance, including armers and woodsmen from all sections of the county and delegations Of pulpwood producers from neighboring counties, is expected at the Clearfield Pulpwood Field Day on Wednesday of this week, according to County Agent W.O. Mitchell. The day’s program will start at 9 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m., most of the time being devoted to peeling pulpwood. Woodsmen will have the opportunity to use their axes in limbing and cutting wood to length, most of the felling having been done previously to eliminate the possibility of accidents from this source.