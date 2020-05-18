10 Years Ago
May 20, 2010
Demolition of the office building adjacent to Clearfield YMCA began yesterday as part of its new expansion project. The $4.5 million project will include a new entrance, swimming pool, locker rooms and a basketball court. According to a past article that appeared in The Progress, the swimming pool would be located in the front portion of the parking lot at Second and East Locust streets. A basketball court would be located along East Locust Street where the Clearfield Diner used to be. The YMCA anticipates the project will be completed in nine to 12 months.
20 Years Ago
May 20, 2000
Dr. Donna Tubbs of Curwensville was recently honored by the Hemlock Girl Scout Council as a Hidden Heroine. She was nominated because she has inspired many in the community to achieve excellence in their lives. She retired in January from the Clearfield Area School District where she taught biology and anatomy for 40 years and volunteered with the American Red Cross, the American Heart Association, the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts.
50 Years Ago
May 20, 1970
A final budget of $544,898 was adopted and teachers were given a $300 across-the-board pay raise at last night’s meeting of the Harmony Joint School Board. The new budget is $33,591 higher than last year. The tax rate remains at 40 mills on real estate, one half of one percent for wage tax and $10 per capita tax. The pay raise plan calls for increasing the minimum teaching salary for those with a bachelors degree from $6,000 to $6,300 and the maximum for that degree — along with 13 years service — is from $9,600 to $9,900.
75 Years Ago
May 20, 1945
Brigadier Ralph Miller of Pittsburgh will be the speaker at a dinner meeting which will formally open the Salvation Army Building Fund Drive for Clearfield County, it was announced today. The meeting, for workers and interested area residents, will be in the Trinity Parish House at 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 22.