10 Years Ago
May 19, 2010
Although Clearfield County precincts were reporting a low turnout during the opening hours of yesterday’s primary election, as the day progressed, more voters went to the polls and 27.40 percent of the 50,934 registered voters cast their ballots. Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel traveled to precincts in the Moshannon Valley area and noted there were no significant problems anywhere in the county. Commissioners Joan Robinson McMillen and Mark McCracken traveled to the DuBois and Treasure Lake area to visit with poll workers and voters. The first box was brought to the Clearfield Courthouse Annex at 8:32 p.m. by Clearfield First Ward officials and it was a steady stream until the last came in from Burnside Township about 10 p.m.
20 Years Ago
May 19, 2000
The Clearfield Business and Professional Women’s Club last night honored Christine M. Strattan as its 2000 Woman of the Year. The club honored Mrs. Strattan at a dinner held at the St. Charles Cafe in Clearfield. Peggy Hansel, BPW president, greeted the guests and introduced the head table, which included Dr. Leonard Schickling; Dottie Schickling; Gloria Ireland, chair of the Woman of the Year committee; Woman of the Year Mrs. Strattan; Fr. Dennis Hadberg; Sandra Bower and Connie McGarry.
50 Years Ago
May 19, 1970
The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board last night approved a $2,700,843 tentative budget for the 1970-71 school year. Next year’s record high budget is $118,750 more than the budget for the current year. There was no indication of what the real estate tax millage for the coming year would be.
75 Years Ago
May 19, 1945
Another Clearfield public school pupil, Fred Wisor of Spruce Street, is a district champion and the winner of a $25 war bond for achieving first place in the monthly collection of prepared tin cans, the county salvage committee announced today. Fred, who is 11-years-old and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl R. Wisor, is a fifth grade student at Leonard Grade School. He collected 5,040 tin cans prepared for salvage last month, a larger number than any other pupil in the 17 counties comprising the district.