10 Years Ago
May 16, 2010
State Rep. Camille “Bud” George, D-74 of Houtzdale, said the River Hill Coal Co. of Kylertown won approval Thursday of a $525,000 Rail Transportation Assistance Grant for upgrades and improvements that will provide five new jobs and take a projected 10,000 trucks off the road. As part of the $750,000 project, River Hill will purchase a new coal scale and loading equipment near its processing facility near Karthaus, upgrade 2,000 feet of track and provide other improvements to increase efficiency.
20 Years Ago
May 16, 2000
The Moshannon Valley School Board adopted its tentative 2000-2001 general fund budget at last night’s meeting and discussed several issues related to the budget, which will be on review for 30 days. The tentative budget calls for estimated revenues of $8,682,061, estimated expenditures of $9,430,976 and the difference to be made up from budgetary reserves. There is no tax increase in the budget; millage remains the same at 63.1 mills.
50 Years Ago
May 16, 1970
Milton Shapp’s planned fly-ins to several central and northwestern Pennsylvania towns and cities, including Clearfield, was foiled today by inclement weather. The Democratic gubernatorial candidate had scheduled Clearfield as the first in a day-long series of campaign stops but canceled his plans when it became impossible to get a flight out of Philadelphia. A small crowd of supporters was on hand at the Driving Park where he was to have landed at 8:55 a.m. by helicopter to solicit votes for Tuesday’s primary election.
75 Years Ago
May 16, 1945
An appeal to housewives of Clearfield County to prepare and save all tin cans for war salvage collections was made today by H.F. Bigler Jr., Chairman of the Salvage Committee of the Clearfield County Council of Defense.