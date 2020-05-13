10 Years Ago
May 15, 2010
Some sections of the 2.8-mile stretch of the Rails to Trails between Anderson Creek and Hogback will be a bit rough in some spots for the next couple of months while construction crews finish restoration work due to the installation of a cross-state fiber optics line, according to Peter Smith, president of the Clearfield County Rails to Trails Association. The Rails to Trails will remain open but users are asked to use caution until the trail can be restored to its original condition in July.
20 Years Ago
May 15, 2000
Curwensville Area School Board scrapped construction plans for the proposed auxiliary gym project and tentatively approved the 2000-01 general fund budget with expenditures of $11,460,720 and with no increase in tax millage. Board members said only one bid was received for the gym facility. Conservco of Clearfield offered a bid of $725,000, which is $225,000 higher than the $500,000 the board had budgeted. Dr. Robert Dreibelbis, superintendent, said the higher bid is because the school district is using tax dollars to fund the project and must use the prevailing wage rate, which averages wages across the state, instead of the local wage rate.
50 Years Ago
May 15, 1970
The State Highway Department’s District 10 office at Indiana is still planning to open a 14-mile section of the Keystone Shortway in Clearfield and Jefferson counties within two weeks. With completion of the section heading down the homestretch, a district spokesman said that the department hopes to have it finished by Memorial Day.
75 Years Ago
May 15, 1945
A demonstration on the preparation of foods for the commercial freezer and home lockers will be given by Miss Dorothy Kuhn, Home Economics Extension Representative, Wednesday evening, May 16, at 8 p.m., at the Woman’s Club Rooms which are located at the corner of South and Thompson streets in Curwensville. The freezing of foods for preservation has become quite common within the past few years and will be an even more widely used method after the war.