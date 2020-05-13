10 Years Ago
May 14, 2010
The Clearfield Area School District Feasibility Study Committee got to see firsthand the condition of three of the district’s buildings last night. The committee is updating the feasibility study of the district’s building needs and is touring the district’s facilities in the coming weeks. The committee is made up of school board members, district staff and members of the public. Last night approximately 30 members and staff toured the Central Office, Girard-Goshen Elementary School and Bradford Elementary School.
20 Years Ago
May 14, 2000
Hikers and fitness mavens have reason for celebration with the completion of the 40-mile Allegheny Front Trail, which will be officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday. The trail is a 40-mile hiking trail that encircles Black Moshannon State Park, winding through scenic mountains with many vistas and beautiful valleys and streams. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 10 a.m., 1.5 miles south of the Black Moshannon State Park Office on the Julian Pike. Following the ceremony, there will be a guided three-mile hike to the first vista on the Allegheny Front Trail. Return to the park will be by car shuttle or hike.
50 Years Ago
May 14, 1970
The Glendale Area School Board has scheduled a special meeting tonight in the high school to consider teacher salary negotiations. The meeting will replace one previously set for tomorrow night between the Glendale Teachers Association and the board’s negotiating committees. Tonight’s meeting is slated for 7:30 p.m. Yesterday, the teachers announced they would give the board until tomorrow to make a decision on the association’s salary proposal.
75 Years Ago
May 14, 1945
“What Makes America Great” will be the topic of Dr. Carl S. Winter’s address when he appears as the Talk-of-the-Month Club speaker on Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. in the Clearfield Senior High School auditorium.