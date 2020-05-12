Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

A few showers early, then clear overnight. Low 31F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few showers early, then clear overnight. Low 31F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.