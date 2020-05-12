10 Years Ago
May 13, 2010
Last night, Curwensville Municipal Authority adopted its 2010-11 budget containing a rate increase for users. Monthly bills for customers will rise $4 per month from $35 to $39, beginning June 1. Larry Opalisky, authority chairman, said last night that additional funds are needed by the authority to meet preliminary expenses associated with complying with the Chesapeake Bay Strategy. The authority is in the third stage of the strategy and is required by the state Department of Environmental Protection and the federal Environmental Protection Agency to upgrade its wastewater treatment system to reduce the amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus from the plant’s discharge from entering into the Chesapeake Bay’s watershed. The project to upgrade the treatment system must be in place by September 2013.
20 Years Ago
May 13, 2000
The Cold Stream Dam Recreation Foundation and Philipsburg Borough Council took the next to last step in bringing an open-air stage to Progressland. The location was determined yesterday: construction begins next week. The waters of Cold Stream Dam will serve as the back drop for the amphitheater, which will be placed near the old beach area. The stage will face uphill toward the wooded area. “After taking a lot of things into consideration, we feel this is the best possible spot to place this thing,” said CSDRF President Mike Crago. “The area is level with a gradual slope up the hill where the people will be sitting. It’s simply the best location.” Council agreed and unanimously voted in favor of the placement.
50 Years Ago
May 13, 1970
The Pike Township Municipal Authority has found and repaired a break in a water line which had sharply reduced Curwensville’s area water supply and resulted in an appeal by the Authority for customers to curtail their usage of water as much as possible. The break was in a four-inch main on Temple Heights, according to a spokesman for the Authority.
75 Years Ago
May 13, 1945
Ensign John J. Arnold, USNR, of Elize Street, Houtzdale, pilot of a Navy Hellcat fighter plane, has received the Air Medal for a spectacular attack on enemy shipping off the Philippines. The medal was presented by Rear Admiral Van H. Ragsdale, USN, Commander Fleet Air, Alameda, California.