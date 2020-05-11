10 Years Ago
May 12, 2010
Extra police protection was discussed as a possibility for next year at last night’s Chester Hill Borough Council meeting. Council member Terry Bratton said he believed it would be in the best interest of the borough if it bought hours from another local police force, most likely Decatur Township, which would add to coverage from the state police at Clearfield. Bratton believes this would help with added protection in the community, and the other council members agreed. They said that it does take a while for the state police to respond to calls that are small in nature, and understandably so as they have a wide area to cover. Bratton said the extra police force would only supplement the current coverage, and would be for approximately 10 hours a week. He said this would cost residents an extra $20 per year if this would go through. Council approved having Bratton contact Decatur Township Police and have them come to make a presentation on what they could offer to the borough.
20 Years Ago
May 12, 2000
Kent C. Hess, president and chief executive officer of the Clearfield Hospital, was the speaker at last night’s lighting ceremony of the Millennium Memorial Tree near the hospital’s Turnpike Avenue entrance. Hess explained to those in attendance that each light on the tree represents a donation that was made in honor of or in memory of a loved one. To date, more than 125 donations have been made and approximately $4,000 has been received.
50 Years Ago
May 12, 1970
Clearfield Borough’s one-way traffic system on Second and Front streets went info effect this morning and, as expected, some motorists goofed. A number of other vehicles were seen making wrong turns this morning. A State Highway Department spokesman reminded motorists that parking on the right side of Front Street from Pine to Locust streets is prohibited. Parking has also been banned in a number of other areas where the meters have been removed.
75 Years Ago
May 12, 1945
Members of Clearfield Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 540 will observe Mother’s Day in their lodge rooms on North Second Street at 9 p.m. Sunday. Services will be open to the public. Arrangements for the program were made by the committee headed by George W. Gaylor and these members: Burton Rowles, J. Kenneth Gorman, Presley Strunk and Kenneth Barnie. Special music arrangements by Sarah Helsel, Leonard Swanson Jr., Lewis L. Rowles and J. Kenneth Gorman, pianist.